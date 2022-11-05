House of the Dragon Season 2: Expected delay in release

After the end of the House of the Dragon Season 1, fans are waiting for House of the Dragon Season 2 to release on HBO. But the release of the second outing will be slightly delayed because these types of the most expensive productions will take some time to premiere. The HBO boss Casey Bloys reveals House of the Dragon Season 2 will get a 2024 release window.

Speaking to Vulture, Casey Bloys said: "We're just starting to put the plan together, and just like last time, there are so many unknowns. It's not to be coy or secretive, but you don't want to say it's going to be ready on this date, and then you have to move it."

And then just: "Don't expect it in 2023." So we have to wait for the production to start which is expected to begin early in 2023.

The latest season finale ends with Princess Rhaenys announcing King Viserys's death and Prince Aegon's usurpation of Dragonstone. Shocked, Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage. Ser Erryk brings Viserys' crown and Rhaenyra is announced to be a queen Prince Daemon, believes Viserys was murdered, and this is high time for war. Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax.

Recently, Showrunner Ryan Condal provided information to The Times in London on what viewers can expect in House of the Dragon Season 2. He vows more war and humor in the upcoming season.

Condal explained, "We will get to the spectacle, but you have to understand these people's complexities before they're thrown into war. Series 2 will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."

He added: "Series two will hit the rhythms people came to expect from the middle run of Game of Thrones, but it will have been earned, and viewers will feel the tragedies because we put the work in."

Based on George R.R. Martin's "Fire & Blood", the drama is set 200 years before the events that played out in "Game of Thrones" and focuses on how the House of Targaryen falls into civil war.

