Left Menu

Rajinikanth set for guest appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'

Superstar Rajinikanth will be making a special appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanths upcoming directorial Laal Salaam, the makers announced Saturday.Production banner Lyca Productions shared the news on Twitter along with the official poster of the Tamil-language movie.LalSalaam to everyone out there Ace composer A R Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film.Lal Salaam is presented by Subaskaran.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-11-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 14:55 IST
Rajinikanth set for guest appearance in Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam'
Rajinikanth Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Superstar Rajinikanth will be making a special appearance in daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth's upcoming directorial ''Laal Salaam'', the makers announced Saturday.

Production banner Lyca Productions shared the news on Twitter along with the official poster of the Tamil-language movie.

''#LalSalaam to everyone out there! We are extremely delighted to announce our next project, with the one & only Superstar @rajinikanth in a special appearance!'' the studio tweeted.

Written by Aishwarya Rajinikanth, ''Lal Salaam'' will feature actors Vishnu Vishal and Vikranth in the lead roles. Ace composer A R Rahman is on board to compose the music for the film.

''Lal Salaam'' is presented by Subaskaran. The movie will be released in theatres in 2023.

Rajinikanth will be next seen in filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar's "Jailer", backed by Sun Pictures.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

Planets can force host stars to act younger than their age, new Study finds

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to April 2023; Tongan volcano eruption unleashed the highest plume on record and more

Science News Roundup: Boeing's first crewed Starliner spaceflight slips to A...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 a day earlier; Chinese COVID testing firms report big profits as virus fight intensifies and more

Health News Roundup: China reports 4,045 new COVID cases for Nov 3 vs 3,372 ...

 Global
4
Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

Haiti police end gang blockade of fuel terminal, government says

 Haiti

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022