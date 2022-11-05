Left Menu

Shweta Bachchan recalls borrowing money from Abhishek Bachchan, talks about earning Rs 3,000 monthly

Shweta and her mother Jaya Bachchan were the guests on the latest episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya' on YouTube, where the trio candidly talked about topics related to their life.

ANI | Updated: 05-11-2022 18:16 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 18:16 IST
Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan, who did not choose the world of cinema as her career but instead runs her own fashion line, has revealed that she used to borrow money from her brother Abhishek Bachchan. Shweta and her mother Jaya Bachchan were the guests on the latest episode of her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast 'What The Hell Navya' on YouTube, where the trio candidly talked about topics related to their life.

During the new episode, Shweta recalled having a bad relationship with money and even blamed her mother for the same. Speaking about borrowing money from her brother, she said, "I was borrowing money from Abhishek Bachchan not just in college but in school also... for buying food, and food. When you are in boarding school, it (food) is the number one commodity you can't live without... I was never educated on all this (finances)."

She also spoke about how difficult it was for her to manage finances when she shifted to Delhi post marriage to Nikhil Nanda and was working as an assistant teacher at a kindergarten at that time. "When I got married, and I was in Delhi, I had a job as an assistant teacher in a kindergarten, Learning Tree. There I got a salary, I think it was Rs 3,000 a month. I put it in a bank..." continued Shweta.

However, now being a proud mother is quite happy to see her daughter Navya managing the daily expenses by maintaining a Microsoft Excel sheet of their finances. "I don't handle the finances of my business but I do understand. I would never want you (Navya) to be like me. I am very happy both you and Agastya are very aware. Even now, in our house, Navya manages the money," she added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

