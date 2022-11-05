Entertainment News Roundup: Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
Black Panther stars say film changed perceptions of Africa
Cameras flashed as stars of the highly-anticipated sequel to Marvel's "Black Panther" walked the red carpet at the "Wakanda Forever" premiere in London. Set in the fictional African land of Wakanda, "Black Panther" became a global hit and was hailed as a milestone for racial diversity in Hollywood when it came out in 2018.
