Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor welcome first child

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have become parents to a baby girl, the star couple announced on Sunday.

Alia, 29, shared the news in a joint statement on Instagram.

''And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here..and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed PARENTS! love love love - Alia and Ranbir,'' the statement read.

The couple's first child was born at Sir HN Reliance hospital in South Mumbai.

Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor also shared the news and wrote on Instagram, ''Blessings.'' Alia's mother Soni Razdan thanked everyone for their well wishes.

''Oh happy day! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over,'' she said on Instagram.

Ranbir's sister Riddhima posted on her Instagram Stories, ''Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. #blessings Bua loves her already.'' Soon after sharing the news, the couple was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans and industry colleagues, including Akshay Kumar, Sonam Kapoor, Zoya Akhtar, and Madhuri Dixit.

''Congratulations !!! @aliaabhatt , Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all'' Akshay commented on Alia's post.

''Congratulations darling girl, cannot wait to see your princess'' wrote Sonam.

Madhuri posted, ''Warmest wishes and congratulations on the birth of your sweet little baby girl.'' Alia and Ranbir, 40, got married in an intimate ceremony in April. They recently shared screen space for the first time in ''Brahmastra Part One: Shiva'', which released worldwide in September.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture ''Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani'' and her Hollywood debut ''Heart Of Stone'', co-starring Gal Gadot.

Ranbir's upcoming projects include Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's ''Animal''.

