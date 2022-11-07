Left Menu

Elon Musk effect: Gigi Hadid quits Twitter, calls it a place of "hate"

American supermodel Gigi Hadid has deactivated her Twitter account after Elon Musk takeover.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 14:08 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 14:08 IST
Elon Musk effect: Gigi Hadid quits Twitter, calls it a place of "hate"
Gigi Hadid (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American supermodel Gigi Hadid is no more on Twitter, all thanks to Elon Musk, the new boss of the microblogging site. Taking to Instagram, Gigi announced that she has deactivated her Twitter account amid the mass layoffs, including the human rights team, Page Six reported.

Criticising Musk over his leadership, Gigi wrote, "For a long time, but especially with its new leadership, it's becoming more and more of a cesspool of hate & bigotry, and its [sic] not a place I want to be a part (sic) of." She also apologised to her fans for deactivating her Twitter account.

"Only sorry to the fans, who I have loved connecting with for a decade via Twitter, but I can't say "I can't stay it's a safe place for anyone, nor a social platform that will do more good than harm," she concluded. Alongside her statement, she posted Human Rights Counsel Shannon Raj Singh's tweet about being laid off from the tech giant.

Last week, Musk fired hundreds of employees after taking control of Twitter. Defending his decision to fire employees, Musk said that it was needed as Twitter was losing more than USD 4 million per day."Regarding Twitter's reduction in force, unfortunately, there is no choice when the company is losing over USD 4M/day. Everyone exited was offered 3 months of severance, which is 50% more than legally required," Musk tweeted.

On Saturday, Twitter also began rolling out the paid subscription system where the users will have to pay $8 for the blue tick. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
2
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket debris flies over; Iran says it tests satellite-carrying rocket, U.S. calls move 'destabilizing'

Science News Roundup: Spain briefly shuts part of airspace as Chinese rocket...

 Global
4
Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

Researchers discovered that Tonga volcano had highest plume ever recorded

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022