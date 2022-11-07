Stranger Things Season 5’s script cover & episode title revealed

Season 5 of the Netflix popular drama Stranger Things is expected to begin filming in 2023. As of August 2, the scripting writing for the new outing has officially begun. While no official release date has been announced so far, it is perhaps safe to assume that Stranger Things Season 5 will prepare sometime in 2024 at the earliest.

The good news is that on Stranger Things Celebration Day the official Stranger Things account on Twitter revealed the script cover and episode title of the final batch of the show. Season 5, Episode 1 of Stranger Things will be titled "Chapter One: The Crawl."

The confirmation of the episode number of Stranger Things Season 5 is yet to disclose but considering the first and the third seasons had 8 episodes, and the second and fourth seasons had nine episodes, so Season 5 will follow the same pattern.

The newly revealed title will also follow the format of previous seasons with the first episode having that "Chapter One" modifier ahead of the title like The Vanishing of Will Byers (Stranger Things: S1 Ep1), MADMAX Stranger Things: S2 Ep1), Suzie, Do You Copy? Stranger Things: S3 Ep1) and The Hellfire Club Stranger Things: S4 Ep1).

The Duffer Brothers along with Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen are the showrunners and executive producers of the show. The Duffer Brothers want season 5 to be shorter in runtime. Matt Duffer said to Josh Horowitz while appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that Season 5 will be regular-sized, not so big as Season 4 (which had a total runtime of nearly 13 hours).

"You get to know them, you get to see them in their lives, they're struggling with adapting to high school and so forth, Steve's trying to find a date, all of that. None of that is obviously going to be occurring [in Season 5]."

They also said, Season 5 will apparently start off with a bang, since there will be "less to ramp up." "Characters are already going to be in action, they're already going to have a goal and a drive, and I think that's going to carve out at least a couple hours and make this [final] season feel really different," Matt explained to The Wrap. "I'm sure the wrap-up will be a lot longer."

As for the cast of Stranger Things Season 5, Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Natalia Dyer (Nancy), Sadie Sink (Max), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Joe Keery (Steve), Priah Ferguson (Erica), and Winona Ryder (Joyce) will reprise their roles.

The newly joined actors in Season 4 will also feature appearances from Joseph Quin (as Eddie Munson), Matthew Modine (as Martin Brenner), Eduardo Franco (as Argyle), Gabriella Pizzolo (as Suzie), Amybeth McNulty (as Vickie), and Paul Reiser (as Sam Owens).

Currently, there is no trailer for Stranger Things 5. We will come up with more updates on Stranger Things Season 5. Season 1 to 4 of the show is currently available on Netflix. Keep a tab on Devdiscourse for more appraises on Netflix dramas.

