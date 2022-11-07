House of the Dragon author George R.R. Martin shares how he would’ve begun the storyline

House of the Dragon Season 2 was announced just five days after the first season premiered. House of the Dragon, an independent prequel to the Game of Thrones (2011–2019) series, has been made based on George R. R. Martin's 2018 novel Fire & Blood. The plot for the second season is still under wraps, but reportedly House of the Dragon Season 2 will follow the rise of House Targaryen after Aegon's Conquest. It will also cover the events of the Targaryen Civil War commonly called Dance of the Dragons. The plot is said to be quite fascinating.

Recently, George RR Martin has claimed that he doesn't get his way on everything concerning the script for HBO's House of the Dragon series. According to him the starting point of House of the Dragon could be set in several ways. He made the statement during an interview with fellow fantasy writer David Anthony Durham on the RandomHouseBooks.com website, noted Deadline.

"One of the writers wanted to begin it later, with Aemma dying. Skip the Great Council, skip the tournament, a scream sounds out, Aemma is dead, that's where you begin," Martin said. He continued, "That was one possibility. Another of the writers wanted to begin even later than that, with Viserys dying. But what happens there? Then you have to present all that material in flashbacks or dialogue that becomes challenging, too. But we discussed all these possibilities."

He had his own idea for how House of the Dragon should start, which he claims, "No one liked except for me," covers earlier Targaryen history.

"I would've begun it like 40 years earlier, with an episode I would've called 'The Heir and the Spare,'" Martin said. "Jaehaerys' two sons, Aemon and Baelon, are alive, and we see the friendship but also the rivalry between the two sides of the great house. Then Aemon dies accidentally when a Myrish crossbowman shoots him by accident on Tarth, thenJaehaerys has to decide who becomes the new heir. Is it the daughter of the son who's just died, or the second son who has children of his own and is a man where she's a teenager? You could've presented all that stuff, but then you would've had 40 more years, and even more."

House of the Dragon Season 1 is set 300 years before Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen, the only family that survived the Doom of Valyria and fled to the Seven Kingdoms. The latest season finale ends with Princess Rhaenys announcing King Viserys's death and Prince Aegon's usurpation of Dragonstone. Shocked, Rhaenyra suffers a miscarriage. SerErryk brings Viserys' crown and Rhaenyra is announced to be a queen Prince Daemon, believes Viserys was murdered, and this is high time for war. Vhagar kills Lucerys and Arrax.

