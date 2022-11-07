Left Menu

Anushka Sharma starts shooting the last schedule of 'Chakda Xpress'

Actor Anushka Sharma has started shooting the last schedule of her next film Chakda Xpress in Mumbai.

Anushka Sharma (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Anushka Sharma has started shooting the last schedule of her next film Chakda Xpress. A source close to the film informed that Anushka is now shooting for the film in Mumbai.

"Yes, it is true that Anushka has started shooting the last schedule of Chakda Xpress. She has been shooting non-stop for Chakda Xpress for the past few months. As we all know that she has always strived to be a perfectionist and she has left no stones unturned for this film. Anushka has put in months of preparation to get into the skin of the celebrated fast bowler. She now has a gruelling schedule in Mumbai," the source said. Prior to Mumbai, Anushka was in Kolkata for the film's shoot.

Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Xpress' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actor will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career. According to Anushka, shooting 'Chakda Xpress' in Kolkata is a fitting tribute to cricketer Jhulan Goswami's legacy.

"We had a great shooting experience and made memories that will last a lifetime. Jhulan is an icon of India, as well as of West Bengal, and shooting the film in Kolkata and various parts of the state, is a fitting tribute to her legacy and her journey that started here," she added. The final release date of the film is still awaited. (ANI)

