Left Menu

Eminem speaks about struggle with addiction, addresses 2007 overdose

American legendary rapper Eminem, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has opened up about his struggle with addiction.

ANI | Updated: 07-11-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2022 23:34 IST
Eminem speaks about struggle with addiction, addresses 2007 overdose
Eminem (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

American legendary rapper Eminem, who was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, has opened up about his struggle with addiction. According to Page Six, the '8 Mile' star asked daughter Hailie Jade Mathers to block her ears while talking about his addiction struggles during the acceptance speech.

"I realize what an honor it is right now to be here up here tonight, and what a privilege it is to do the music that I love," the rapper said. He added, "Music basically saved my life ... I'll keep this as painless as possible. I'm f-king stuttering and s-t. I'm probably not supposed to actually be here tonight because of a couple of reasons."

Eminem, born Marshall Mathers, was inducted by his longtime collaborator, Dr Dre, at the 2022 ceremony held in Los Angeles, reported Page Six. "I almost died from an overdose in 2007, which kind of sucked," he continued, before addressing his 26-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Kim Scott.

He said, "Hailie, plug your ears. Because drugs were f-king delicious. I thought we had a good thing going on, but I had to go and f-k it all up. Goddamn." The camera then panned to his daughter, who pursed her lips and shook her head. "Hold on, I lost my motherf--ing spot. Paul, did I say, I said drugs were delicious, right? And finally, I had to really fight my way through man to try and breakthrough in this music, and I'm so honored and I'm so grateful that I'm even able to be up here doing hip-hip music, man, because I love it so much." he added.

As per Page Six, Eminem hasn't been shy about his addiction to Vicodin, Valium, Ambien and methadone, which began while filming the semi-autobiographical 2002 flick '8 Mile'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space station scrubbed after fire alarm

(Update: Launched) NASA's Northrop Grumman CRS-18 resupply mission to space ...

 Global
2
Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

Sri Lanka Cricket suspends Danushka Gunathilaka from all forms of cricket

 Sri Lanka
3
Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania -state media

 Tanzania
4
Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vaccine, says Scholz; Analysis-For China's COVID policy, change comes in small increments and more

Health News Roundup: German expats in China will have access to BioNTech vac...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022