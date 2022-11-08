One Piece Chapter 1066 to reveal links between Luffy's Father & Vegapunk

The popularity of One Piece manga is clearly on the upsurge. Ever since the manga entered its final Saga after wrapping up the Wano arc, Oda Sensei is presenting frequent turns and nail-biting moments in each chapter. The latest chapter reveals the similarity between Egghead Island and Ancient Kingdom. One Piece Chapter 1066 is likely to reveal more secrets of the island. One Piece Chapter 1066 will be released on November 13, 2022.

Several spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066 are trending worldwide since the writer EiichiroOda has disclosed Egghead Island is the island of the past. Reliable leaker Redon and Orojapan recently revealed the first spoilers of One Piece Chapter 1066. Without any further ado, let's dive straight into the leaked spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1066 is titled "The will of Ohara".

After the attack of the World Government, Dragon and Dr. Vegapunk hide in Ohara. They also knew Clover.

The history of the Ancient Kingdom has been erased. It was an enemy of the World Government(earlier known as the Twenty Kingdom), as implied by Professor Clover, and was seemingly destroyed utterly by them over 800 years ago at the end of the Void Century. One Piece Chapter 1066 will provide details on Professor Clover.

After the attack to Ohara, Dragon decided to form an army. A group of giants carried all Ohara'sbooks to Elbaf. That group was lead by "someone with bandages all over the body".

Elbaf is an island and kingdom in the New World that is inhabited by giants. It was first mentioned during the Little Garden Arc and was Usopp's desired destination. One Piece Chapter 1066 finally reveals when Dragon decided to form the Revolutionary Army. Hopefully, Straw hats will also visit Elbaf someday.

- At the end of the chapter, Luffy meets real Vegapunk.- Real Vegapunk: "Dragon's son! I know you'd come!!" We see what real Vegapunk look like.

According to the spoiler there, Luffy's father Monkey D. Dragon has a secret connection with Dr. Vegapunk which is really unexpected. This topic will bring an interesting twist to the plotline of One Piece Chapter 1066.

More spoilers and raw scans for One Piece Chapter 1066 are yet to be out. We will come up with more One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers and raw scans as soon as they are released.

You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on the Japanese manga series.

