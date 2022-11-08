The School for Good and Evil 2 renewal might take some more time

Netflix's latest fantasy movie, "The School for Good and Evil" is based on a bestselling book series YA by Soman Chainani. Netflix released the drama on October 19, 2022, but it received negative reviews from many critics for its weak narrative and storytelling. However, they praised its cast. The film ended on major cliffhangers. Will there be The School for Good and Evil 2 on Netflix?

'The School for Good and Evil 2' is yet to be confirmed by Netflix. 'The School for Good and Evil' is the first book of the six-book series. 'A World Without Princes' is the next book of the series which follows Agatha and Sophie once again swept off in the school program. Currently, there is no confirmation on whether Netflix will continue the franchise to make the next sequel in the book series. Read below the official synopsis for A World Without Princes.

"After saving themselves and their fellow students from a life pitched against one another, Sophie and Agatha are back home again, living happily ever after. But life isn't exactly a fairytale. When Agatha secretly wishes she'd chosen a different happy ending with Prince Tedros, the gates to the School for Good and Evil open once again. But Good and Evil are no longer enemies and Princes and Princesses may not be what they seem, as new bonds form and old ones shatter."

Director Paul Feig is hopeful about The School for Good and Evil 2. "The goal is definitely for this to be a franchise," he told EW. "That's the plan going forward, just take all the material of these books, and hopefully make a franchise out of it. We love the characters, love the world. The books are super fun and very dense," He added.

When asked if he would want to direct future The School for Good and Evil films in an interview for Film In Dublin, Feig said, "I would love to continue it. Once you build the world and you get to bring these characters to life on the screen, they become like family you know. Plus, you're afraid to sort of hand over the reins, so it'd be really fun to do another one of these and this is definitely set up to be a franchise."

The fantasy fairytale drama will tell the story of two best friends Sophie (Sophia Anne Caruso) and Agatha (Sofia Wylie). Sophie dreams to become a princess like Cinderella while Agatha regards herself as the town witch, and only wants Sophie to be happy. They face many troubles however against several odds both the girls are loyal to each other.

When Sophie and Agatha are kidnapped and brought to the School for Good and Evil, things don't play out how anyone expects. At the end of the film, an evil force threatens the school girls, so they need to find a way to get rid of it that left a door open for a sequel.

Right now the streamer is yet to confirm the second movie. We will keep you updated as soon as we get anything new on the franchise. Stay tuned for more updates!

