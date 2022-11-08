You Season 4: Showrunner shares what to expect from the plotline

After dramatic returns with Season 3 of the psychological thriller 'YOU', Netflix is on its way to presenting You Season 4. Filming for You Season 4 officially commenced on March 2022 and concluded in August. Netflix has already confirmed that Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) is going to return to You Season 4.

Fans will see the bookstore manager and serial killer, Joe Goldberg (played by Penn Badgley) in a new look in You Season 4. In Tudum, the streamer revealed the news, never-before-seen footage, trailers, and first looks, as well as interviews with Netflix's biggest stars and creators of the drama. In the teaser, Joe was pestering his first love, Guinevere Beck (Elizabeth Lail) saying, "I would do anything for you, I just want to be good enough for you."

Then the clips show his wife, Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), and Joe in the bed with a love-making scene, saying: "I did everything I could for you, for you, for you."

The official synopsis for You Season 4 has not yet been released but based on the teaser, Joe is now in London under a new identity. He now goes by Professor Jonathan Moore and is trying to blend into the world of academia but knowing Joe, it's not going to be easy.

Show creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti celebrated the news in a statement to Deadline: "It's been thrilling to watch Penn [Badgley] bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life. We're deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support, and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons."

"The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4," added Gamble.

You is an American psychological thriller series by Netflix based on the books by Caroline Kepnes. The series is developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble, and produced by Alloy Entertainment and A+E Studios in association with Warner Horizon Television, now Warner Bros. Television.

Each season follows Joe with a new identity. Season one shows Joe falls in love with Guinevere Beck, the aspiring writer. He develops an extreme obsession. His obsession makes him stalk Beck while committing various murders whoever stands against their romance.

In You Season 2, Joe Goldberg moves from New York to Los Angeles to escape his past and starts over with a new identity. He meets a series of people, including his neighbors Delilah and Ellie Alves, and Forty Quinn. When he meets avid chef Love Quinn, (Victoria Pedretti) sister of Forty. Joe again begins falling into his obsession and violence.

In Season 3 Joe and Love are married and raising their newborn son, Henry, in the fictitious Californian suburb of Madre Linda. Meanwhile, their relationship takes a new turn. Joe continues to repeat the cycle of obsession with a burgeoning interest in Natalie Engler, the next-door neighbor. Season 3 shows Joe saying, "no more bad things ever again, I promise…"

Earlier we saw Joe is in search of Marianne (Tati Gabrielle) in Paris and he has also traveled to France. Netflix has not confirmed Marianne's return, but she will be central in Joe's world in You Season 4.

Penn Badgley said to TVLine, "I think if Joe finds [her], he'll live happily ever after and have beautiful babies."

Chatting to The Wrap about how she thinks this could all play out if Marienne does return, Gabrielle said: "I don't think that Marienne would go back [to Joe], like, definitely not. Though, I do think she would award him a conversation.

"Because, again, her heart was played with, for one. And I think for her own healing, she needs a freakin' conversation, she needs to hear it from his mouth... I think it will give her a sense of peace… And I really want Marienne to like expose Joe, as well. I want that. Just, yes, I need that."

