Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa passes away

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-11-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 08-11-2022 20:47 IST
Veteran Kannada actor Lohithaswa T S, passed away at a private hospital here on Tuesday, after a prolonged illness.

The 80-year old died at around 2.40 PM after being hospitalised for over a month.

''He had recently suffered a heart attack and had developed brain related issues. Though his other vitals like breathing and BP had improved subsequently, it again started to deteriorate and he breathed his last this afternoon,'' his actor son Sharath Lohitashwa said.

Speaking to reporters, he said the veteran actor's mortal remains will be kept at their residence in Kumaraswamy Layout in the city till Wednesday morning for his fans and well-wishers to pay last respects.

''It will be later shifted to his native village Thondagere in Tumakuru district, where last rites will be performed by the evening,'' he added.

Known for his dominating voice, Lohithaswa has acted in more than five hundred Kannada movies, stage plays and television serials.

He was also a playwright and a retired English professor.

His popular films include 'AK 47', 'Dada', 'Deva', 'Nee Bareda Kadambari', 'Sangliyana' among others. Television serials include 'Antim Raja', 'Gruhabhanga', 'Malgudi days', 'Natyarani Shantala', among others.

Expressing grief over Lohithaswa's demise, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in a tweet said, ''(He) has a permanent place in the hearts of Kannadigas for his voice and mature acting. I pray for his soul. I pray that God gives strength to his family to bear this grief.'' PTI KSU KSU SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

