Hostel Daze 3 teaser: Raju Srivastav's appearance leaves fans emotional

Makers of the comedy series 'Hostel Daze season 3' unveiled the teaser on Tuesday which has made the fans a bit emotional. The one-minute-long teaser began with some glimpses from the previous seasons and how engineering college hostel life is different each year.

The teaser also showcased clips of many guest appearances on the show this season. The one clip which caught all the eyeballs was of the late Indian comedian Raju Srivastav, who died due to a heart attack in September 2022. Taking to Instagram, Amazon Prime Video shared the teaser which they captioned, "triple dose of dosti, dillagi, and dorm-room drama coming your way this november! #HostelDazeOnPrime S3, Nov 16."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CksJ3szglQj/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y= The short glimpse of the famous comedian indicates that he might be portraying the role of a local tea shop owner near the college campus.

Soon after the teaser of the new season was out, emotional fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons. "Late raju ji ko dekh ke acha laga," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Cant wait for Raju bhai's last appearance." Srivastav,58, had been on life support ever since he was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIMS) on August 10 following a heart attack. The comedian was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Abhinav Anand, the comedy-drama will see the groups of friends portrayed by Ahsaas Channa, Luv Vispute, Shubham Gaur, Nikhil Vijay, Ayushi Gupta, and Utsav Sarkar back in college with new dilemmas. The show is all set to stream on Amazon Prime Video from November 16, 2022.

Hostel Daze captures the lives of six college students and their hostel life. Peppered with absurdities, clashes and debacles inherent to hostel life, the series depicts the journey that every hostel resident goes through.

The third season dives deeper into the lives of these six friends, who are trying to tackle the mid-life crisis they face in the third year of college. While they put their best foot forward to balance friendship, college life, studies and the changing dynamics, making for an entertaining season. Actor Adarsh Gourav, who played the lead role of Ankit in the first two seasons of the show will not be a part of this season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)