Katy Perry under fire for voting for billionaire Rick Caruso

American singer Katy Perry is being slammed on social media for voting for billionaire Rick Caruso in the Los Angeles mayoral race, as per Page Six. The politician changed his party affiliation to Democrat in January this year, after supporting Republicans for years.

Caruso has been known to give handsome amounts of funds to Republican candidates over the years including George W Bush, according to Page Six. Talking about Katy Perry, the singer took to Instagram recently to share a photo showing that she cast her vote in favour of Caruso.

Reacting to the photo, Comedian Travon Free tweeted "As much as the right try to spin it, Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso is not an indication of anything other than a rich white woman voting for a fake democrat who will ultimately have no effect on the quality of her life but will worsen the lives of many others." Another critic wrote, "katy perry tweeting out a pro-choice video while voting for rick caruso would be objectively hilarious if it wasn't painfully dumb."

Another social media user wrote, "Katy Perry voting for Rick Caruso for LA Mayor is incredibly disappointing. Please vote Karen Bass a community-oriented politician not a businessman with a redundant platform on homelessness and and a history of donating to anti-choice orgs and initiatives." Apart from Katy Perry, another celebrity who openly extended support to Caruso is Chris Pratt.

According to Page Six, Kim Kardashian met Caruso in May this year after which she decided to support him too. "I think that with him, he can offer a better path to a better life," Kim Kardashian said.

"Kim, it was a privilege to speak with you and your family about the policies I intend to implement as mayor," Caruso replied on Twitter alongside a clip of Kardashian's video that went viral at the time. (ANI)

