Reborn Rich teasers show Song Joong Ki in two opposite characters

JTBC unveiled a new character teaser and color poster for Reborn Rich (Korean: 재벌집막내아들) which shows Song Joong Ki (Jin Do Joon/Yoon Hyun Woo), Shin Hyun Been (Seo Min-youn), and Lee Sang-min (as Jin Yang-chul) in their roles in the upcoming fantasy-revenge series.

Song Joong Ki is playing two roles, namely Jin Do Joon and Yoon Hyun Woo. Talking about his portrayal of the two characters, the actor explained, "Because their names are different and they are living in different time periods, they may appear to be two different characters, but I acted as though they were one person because they are the same on the inside."

The k-drama is based on the hit novel Reborn Rich. The upcoming K-drama was named "The Youngest Son of a Conglomerate" and was later titled the same name as the novel.

Yoon Hyun Woo (played by Song Joong Ki) works as a loyal employee of Sunyang Group. He works there for more than 10 years. His job mainly consists of taking care of the family that runs the company. But he would be falsely accused of embezzlement by the conglomerate family and later murdered by Jin Do Joon, the youngest son of Sunyang Group. Yoon is reborn after his death, and then he discovers that he has been reincarnated into the body of Jin. Using this circumstance to his advantage, he starts his revenge by plotting a hostile takeover of Sunyang Group.

The set of posters teases the depth of each character. One of the teasers shared the dialogue of Song Joong Ki as Yoon Hyun Woo in the body of Jin Do Joon. He starts it off by announcing himself as, "I'm Jin Do Joon, the grandson of the chairman Jin Yang Chul of Sunyang Group".

The video focuses on Jin Do Joon and starts with a self-introduction. He is happy and leading a wonderful college student life. But when his grandpa, Jin Yang Cheol shows him a huge amount of money in their locker room, Jin Do Joon grows ambitious, stating, "I'm going to buy it. Sunyang."

Jin Yang Chul starts growing suspicious of him and Jin Do Joon can be heard saying, "Grandfather, I haven't even started yet."

The poster also shows the intense struggle that is ahead for not only Jin Do Joon, but anti-corruption investigation prosecutor Seo Min Young and Sunyang Group's president Jin Yang Chul. Jin Do Joon's poster warns, "I'll show you. What a revenge even more relentless than death looks like."

Seo Min Young's poster says, "I won't go easy on you. Because this has to do with Sunyang." As if in response, Jin Yang Chul's character poster states, "Do you know which child of mine I love the most? That is, Sunyang."

Jin Yang Chul's teaser depicts he is getting greedy. "To me, money is everything." He adds, "The people who feel it's a waste to spend a penny on the country, but who are willing to risk their lives for a penny, are businessmen. You are supposed to make deals with businessmen."