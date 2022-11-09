Here's how Malaika Arora wished her son Arhaan on his birthday

Malaika Arora and her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan turned a year older on Tuesday. Marking the special occasion, Malaika took to Instagram and shared a candid picture of her firstborn.

In the first picture, which is from Arhaan's childhood. The birthday looked adorable. In the second image, Arhaan can be seen scuba diving and posing for a selfie.

In the third photo, the mother-son duo could be seen resting on the couch. The last image features Malaika, Arhaan, and her dog Casper.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkudGSQqid9/? Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "My baby boy is a grown up man today... but will always be my baby. happy birthday my arhaan."

Malaika's son is currently studying abroad. After 19-year-long marriage, Arhaan's parents Malaika and Arbaaz called it quits back in 2017. Arhaan was born in 2002.

Further extending birthday wishes, Malaika's sister and actor Amrita Arora dropped a post. https://www.instagram.com/p/CkufKS_IjmQ/?i

Sharing the solo pictures of Arhaan along with a quirky caption. She wrote, "This is 20. My constant ...Annoying AF but still love you the most @iamarhaankhan !Happy birthday." Meanwhile, Malaika, after glamorizing the film industry with her sexy moves is all set to become an author. She will soon write her debut book which is going to be all about nutrition. The actor, who also serves as a judge on the reality show 'India's Best Dancer', will be sharing her wellness tips in the book. (ANI)

