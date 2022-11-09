Left Menu

'Sita Ramam' to release in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar on Nov 18



PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-11-2022 13:26 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 13:26 IST

The Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster “Sita Ramam” is set to premiere on November 18 on Disney+ Hotstar, the streamer announced Wednesday.

Starring Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna and Mrunal Thakur, the romance drama opened in theatres on August 5 and released globally on Prime Video in September in Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu language. Salmaan said he feels extremely fortunate to be a part of a film like ''Sita Ramam'', which is universal.

''It is visually spectacular, which is why it has struck a chord with the audience. I am sure that with more people getting to watch in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar, they will get struck by its beautiful cinematography and unique story,'' the actor said in a statement.

Thakur, who made her Telugu debut with the movie, said she is thrilled to present the film to new set of audiences on OTT. ''I am excited that now a whole new base of audiences will view the film in Hindi on Disney+ Hotstar and fall in love with Sita and Ram’s story,'' Thakur said.

Director Hanu Raghavapudi, who has also penned the script, said ''Sita Ramam'' was created on a large canvas with the vision of breaking language barriers. ''Its relatable storyline features a romance that can be understood and enjoyed by everyone. I am excited for the film to be released on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi,'' Raghavapudi said. ''Sita Ramam'' narrates a love story through letters between Princess Noor Jahan alias Sita Mahalakshmi (Thakur) and Lieutenant Ram (Salmaan). The film is presented by Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios) and produced by Swapna Cinemas and Vyjanthi Movies.

