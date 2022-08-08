Juan Pablo became the first Latino to win Alone Season 9! (Plus Alone Australia is coming)

Alone Season 9 could successfully keep the viewers in suspense through its 11 episodes. History Channel's Alone S9E11 ends with three winning contestants, namely Juan Pablo Quiñonez, Karie Lee Knoke and Teimojin Tan. They successfully made it to Day 78 and emerged as the season's winners.

History Channel's Alone Season 9 Episode 11 synopsis reads: "The remaining three participants continue to battle Labrador's harsh snowstorms and below-freezing temperatures. As their minds and bodies are pushed to the limit, they struggle more than ever before. One contestant risks it all as they embark on a challenging project and another loses their ability to hunt for food. With the fight to the finish line intensifying, only one survivalist is able to walk away with the $500,000 prize."

In Alone Season 9, participants are set in a remote location with harsh weather conditions. They had to endure wet, snowy, merciless conditions. This means the ingenuity, mental willpower and wilderness skills of the survivalists are put to the test in the show. They built their own shelters, forage for their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators.

Teimojin Tan left the show after 62 days. It was only 14 degrees, and 12 inches of snow had fallen overnight, and he was standing outside his shelter and trying to cope with the chilled winter. But he felt tired. The next day he admitted that he was feeling the weakest. He missed his family, felt like the journey is over and officially gave up the show at 63 days.

Karie Lee Knoke continues to find out new methods and copes herself with the harsh snowstorm. She was also feeling tired and her body was achy. Karie almost lost all her energy. She realized she can't get any food and uttered, "It's just time to take care of myself," and then she added, "I'm going to. I know this is the right thing." She tapped out at Day 75 due to her mental breakdown. When Karie heard the helicopter's sound, she emotionally said, "I get to go home!"

Juan Pablo Quiñonez was the last participant who survived 78 days. He was the first Latino to win the Alone reality series. He said, "My biggest takeaway from this experience is your soul matters, having a strong mission in life matters, and that your life experience really matters."

Maybe it's too early to say whether there will be Alone Season 10, however, an Australian version was announced by SBS following the success of the American version on SBS On Demand. Titled Alone Australia, the series will be produced by ITV Studios Australia and air in 2023. The show is currently selecting contestants.

