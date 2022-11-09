One Piece Episode 1040 to show Kid, Law defeating Big Mom & arrival of Zunisha

Episode 1040 of the Japanese anime is one of the most interesting episodes which will begin right after the last segment ends. Finally, the fights between Law and Kid versus Big Mom will end in the upcoming episode. One Piece Episode 1040 will also highlight the story of Germa 66 plus both the Void Century and the state of Wano.

Spoilers alert: This article may contain One Piece Episode 1040 spoilers!

One Piece Episode 1040 is titled 'A Helmsman's Pride – An Angry Jinbe!.' The Onigashima Raid is finally entering its final stages. The episode will bring a captivating plotline to the viewers. There are several story angles to showcase in One Piece Episode 1040. Fans can more spoilers before the release.

The previous episode shows, how dramatically Kaidou defeated the captain of the Straw Hat Pirates. Besides, the Straw Hat crew had a hard time fighting with Big Mom's troops because they were outnumbered and this finally put them in a tight spot. While Samurai thinks the fighting is becoming useless without Luffy, Momonosuke informed everyone that Luffy is alive. Samurai regained their strength and wants to win.

One Piece Episode 1040 will cover the flashback of Niji and Yonji when they were beaten by Big Mom. Big Mom manages to withstand Kid's attack and tries to take his life span from all those around her. But laws stop her.

Kid keeps firing Big Mom until she falls on the floor. She falls through the armory, taking Kazenbou with the entire bomb with her. As Big Mom falls through the bottom of Onigashima, she reminds Roger and says in her mind "why didn't you just say it before you die, Roger?"

Big Mom falls into Wanokuni's hole while she tells Law and Kid not to think and that she will die easily. A huge explosion happens in the hole and hopefully, this is the end of Big Mom. The narrator announces Kid and Law as the winner.

On the other side, Momo informs Yamato that the huge elephant Zunisha is arriving. Yamato asks whether the huge elephant is the same one that is mentioned in Oden's journal. Momo answered, "Yes it's Joy Boy's nakama who committed a crime 800 years ago."

One Piece Episode 1040 will be aired on Sunday, October 13, 2022, at 9:30 am hrs JST. The latest episodes of the anime will be available on Crunchyroll on the day of its release. The latest episodes of One Piece will also be available on Funimation the next day.

