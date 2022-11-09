Left Menu

Kunal Kemmu pens emotional note in memory of his dog 'Masti'

Kunal Kemmu, on Wednesday, penned an emotional note for his late dog Masti.

ANI | Updated: 09-11-2022 19:57 IST | Created: 09-11-2022 19:48 IST
Kunal Kemmu pens emotional note in memory of his dog 'Masti'
Kunal Kemmu with his late dog (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Wednesday, actor Kunal Kemmu penned an emotional note in memory of his dog 'Masti'. Kunal's dog Masti died last year. Marking the first death anniversary of his pup, Kunal took to Instagram and wrote, "It's been a year since we lost you and I still miss you like I did the very first day it happened. I still sense you in the house scratching at the door or waiting at the side of the table while I eat. I miss being greeted by you at the door every time I walk into the house. Love you my puppy angel girl. Miss you Masti."

Alongside the heartfelt note, Kunal dropped several images of Masti. Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan, too, remembered Masti.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared several adorable moments of Masti spent with Kunal, Soha and their daughter Inaaya. Kunal and Soha made their writing debut as a couple with the book Inni and Bobo Find Each Other. The book celebrated their beloved daughter Inaaya who loves animals, and in remembrance of their dog Masti who died in November 2021. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; accused held

Assam: Teenage boys videograph, gang rape 13-year old minor in Karimganj; ac...

 India
2
Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

Cricket-Sri Lanka board names panel to probe Gunathilaka incident

 Sri Lanka
3
U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing takes place

U.S. Powerball lottery jackpot hits record $2.04 billion as another drawing ...

 Global
4
BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, consular services

BLS International Q2 net jumps 86 pc to Rs 51 cr on robust growth in visa, c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022