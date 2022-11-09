Kunal Kemmu pens emotional note in memory of his dog 'Masti'

On Wednesday, actor Kunal Kemmu penned an emotional note in memory of his dog 'Masti'. Kunal's dog Masti died last year. Marking the first death anniversary of his pup, Kunal took to Instagram and wrote, "It's been a year since we lost you and I still miss you like I did the very first day it happened. I still sense you in the house scratching at the door or waiting at the side of the table while I eat. I miss being greeted by you at the door every time I walk into the house. Love you my puppy angel girl. Miss you Masti."

Alongside the heartfelt note, Kunal dropped several images of Masti. Kunal's wife Soha Ali Khan, too, remembered Masti.

Taking to Instagram, Soha shared several adorable moments of Masti spent with Kunal, Soha and their daughter Inaaya. Kunal and Soha made their writing debut as a couple with the book Inni and Bobo Find Each Other. The book celebrated their beloved daughter Inaaya who loves animals, and in remembrance of their dog Masti who died in November 2021. (ANI)

