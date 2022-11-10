One Piece Chapter 1066: Vegapunk, Dragon’s conversations & images leaked! Get the detail

After the release of the full summary of the anticipated One Piece Chapter 1066, the conversation between Vegapunk and Dragon has been leaked. We all know the upcoming chapter might give detailed information and the similarity between Egghead Island and the Ancient Kingdom. Beside, Luffy's father Monkey D. Dragon has a secret connection with Dr. Vegapunk which is really unexpected. This topic will bring an interesting twist to the plotline of One Piece Chapter 1066.

The trusted leaker @OPNews2022 has revealed the entire conversation of Vegapunk and Dragon which has been translated by @MarcoDPhoen1x. He has leaked the chat of the duo in two parts. The image of past Dragon's look and Vegapunk has also been revealed.

#ONEPIECE1066 The Leak Image of Dragon (Past) and the Real Vegapunk !!! pic.twitter.com/KMne7KwJUc — 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 (@OP_NEWS2022) November 9, 2022

Read below the conversations of the awaited meeting of Monkey D. Dragon and scientist Dr. Vegapunk.

DRAGON AND VEGAPUNK CONVERSATION

(PART 1)

While Vegapunk asks Dragon what is he doing here. Dragon replied, "That's my line Vegapunk. Look like your head has swelled again… I am acquainted with the old man Clover.

Vegapunk said the old man was once known as the mischievous fellow who traveled the world. And he is planning the world's destruction. Dragon assures Vegapunk that there's no need to scare as the giants are not thieves.

He investigates the giants and seemingly they are coming from Elbaf to take the Ohara's book.

#ONEPIECE1066 The Leak Image of Giants taking the books out of the lake pic.twitter.com/Yhh5rJjMhM — 𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 (@OP_NEWS2022) November 9, 2022

Elbaf is an island and kingdom in the New World that is inhabited by giants. It was first mentioned during the Little Garden Arc and was Usopp's desired destination.

The giants know the worth of the book. Their group is led by a strange man with bandages all over his body. Monkey D. Dragon said he will not let the giants take the book which is the asset of Ohara. Hopefully, the World Government is aware of the incidents and they will surely come to tackle the situation.

DRAGON AND VEGAPUNK CONVERSATION

(PART 2)

Monkey D. Dragon thought that he will invite Vegapunk to the Freedom Army but finds he becomes a lapdog for the government. Dragon is offended and as well as disappointed.

But the greedy scientist doesn't want to join the poor army where he can't use his inventions and technology. Moreover, the army will not able to pay him. Dragon said, "Alright I get it. You are the same frank person as always."

Vegapunk suggests Dragon not unfocus his sight from his target. But Dragon decided to form an army to save treasures and Ohara's book. He promised that he will change the world.

One Piece Chapter 1066 will be released on November 14, 2022, at am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

Stay tuned to Devdiscourse for more updates on Japanese mangas!

Also Read: One Piece Chapter 1066 full summary is out! Know all important details