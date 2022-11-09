One Piece Chapter 1066 full summary is out! Know all important details

The additional spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066 are out. Luffy will finally meet Vegapunk in the upcoming Chapter. The raw scans for the chapter will be out two to three days before the release date. But we would advise all fans to read the manga after its release on official platforms.

One Piece Chapter 1066 is the upcoming issue of the weekly shonen jump magazine without any break and fans are likely to get more new interesting twists to the plot. We have seen fighting between Blackbeard Pirate and Trafalgar D. Water, Straw Hat crew and Bonny are in search of Vegapunk around Egghead Island. One Piece Chapter 1066 will tell more about the technology of Egghead Island and the history of the Ancient Kingdom.

The new leaked spoilers for One Piece Chapter 1066 which are trending online can give more scoops to the reader. Here are the One Piece Chapter 1066 full spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1066 is titled "The will of Ohara".

- Dragon and Vegapunk were in Ohara after World Government attack. They knew Clover.

- After the attack to Ohara, Dragon decided to form an army.

- A group of giants carried all Ohara's books to Elbaf. That group was lead by "someone with bandages all over the body".

- At the end of chapter, Luffy meets real Vegapunk.- Real Vegapunk: "Dragon's son! I know you'd come!!"

More One Piece Chapter 1066 spoilers from redon:

We will see Ohara flashback after buster call."

Supposedly Vegapunk looks like Albert Einstein

1066 Will of Ohara Cover: Germas and Caesar return to Germa Kingdom

Vegapunk's flashback: the source of his knowledge is all the books the archeologists dropped into the lake, he also had a massive head

-Dragon asked Vegapunk to join him but the latter think his intelligence will be better utilized in a more resourceful environment, and Vegapunk also wants to be in the government so he can get in touch with Marines that'll listen

-Dragon dislike that, saying he'll be like a government lapdog

-Saul, with a group of giants, took all the books to Elbaf

-At the end of the chapter, Luffy meets real Vegapunk inside the robot. His head is smaller compared to the flashback, he has a lid over his head.

Oh and Vegapunk mentioned the war between the ancient kingdom and the 20 nations that happened in the void century

More from redon:

On the subject of the books and where Vegapunk reads them, let me clarify.

When Vegapunk arrives in Ohara after the World Government attack, he sees a group of giants taking the books out of the lake.

Dragon, who is there with him, tells Vegapunk that they are from Elbaf and that they are commanded by "someone with bandages all over his body".

Vegapunk then visits Elbaf and it is there that he reads all the books and memorises the information in them thanks to his intelligence.

Vegapunk even talks to Jaguar D. Saul during his stay in Elbaf.

Vegapunk says that the war between the "Ancient Kingdom" and the 20 countries of the current World Government took place during the "Void Century".

One Piece Chapter 1066 will be released on November 14, 2022, at am JST. You can read the manga chapters online for free from Shonen Jump, Viz Media, and Manga Plus apps and websites.

