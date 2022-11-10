'Gehraiyaan' fame Dhairya Karwa to star opposite Tara Sutaria in 'Apurva'

The 'Gehraiyaan' actor Dhairya Karwa is all set to collaborate with Tara Sutaria in the upcoming thriller film 'Apurva'. Taking to Instagram, Tara, on Thursday, shared a post which she captioned, "So excited to begin our journey on #Apurva together, @dhairyakarwa."

https://www.instagram.com/p/CkxVxvBpfmL/ Helmed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the film also stars Tara Sutaria and Abhishek Banerjee in the lead roles.

Recently, the makers began the shooting of the film in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. 'Apurva' is an edge-of-the-seat thriller and will see Tara Sutaria in a never seen avatar, based on a story that will keep audiences hooked right to the very end.

Earlier in July, Tara announced the film on her Instagram with a special post that she captioned, "Fearless has a new face, and her name is #APURVA! I am so honoured and thrilled to play such a strong, powerful young woman. Apurva is a game of survival with impossible odds. A nerve-wracking tale that keeps you hooked till the end." About 'Apurva', the 'Student of the year 2' actor earlier stated, "I couldn't have asked for a better script and as a young woman it makes me proud to be able to play Apurva. This is a story of a girl whose grit and inner strength is remarkable, and I'm thrilled to begin my journey in portraying a young woman whose intelligence, wit and courage are the reasons she survives against all odds."

'Apurva' marks the 'Tadap' actor's first in-and-as film of her career. Meanwhile, Dhairya was seen in films like 'URI' alongside Vicky Kaushal, and 'Gehraiyaan' alongside Deepika Padukone, Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

He also portrayed the role of former Indian cricketer Ravi Shastri in Kabir Khan's sports drama film '83'. Tara, on the other hand, was recently seen in an action thriller film 'Ek Villain Returns' opposite Arjun Kapoor, John Abraham and Disha Patani. The film gathered decent responses from the audience. (ANI)

