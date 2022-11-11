Left Menu

Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee welcome their second child

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 11-11-2022 14:23 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 14:20 IST
Gurmeet Choudhary, Debina Bonnerjee (Image source: Twitter) Image Credit: ANI
Actor couple Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee on Friday announced the birth of their second child.

The couple, who got married in 2011, shared the news on Instagram and said their baby girl was born ''sooner than due''.

''Welcome our baby girl into the world. As ecstatic as we are becoming parents again, we appreciate some privacy at this time as our baby has come into the world sooner than due. ''Keep blessing and showering your continued love,'' Choudhary and Bonnerjee wrote on their respective Instagram pages.

The couple had welcomed their first child, daughter Lianna, in April this year. Bonnerjee, 35, had announced her second pregnancy in August.

Choudhary, 38, and Bonnerjee have featured together on several reality shows, including "Nach Baliye" and "Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5".

Choudhary has also appeared in films "Khamoshiyan" and JP Dutta's "Paltan".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

