Nalini Sriharan's kin on cloud nine
The Supreme Courts order releasing six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts has overwhelmed Nalini Sriharans family, which said the long awaited freedom is nothing but ecstasy.The feeling of happiness cannot be explained in words. She said their familys faith in judiciary has again been strengthened manifold with the top court releasing Nalini and others.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court's order releasing six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts has overwhelmed Nalini Sriharan's family, which said the long awaited freedom is nothing but ecstasy.
''The feeling of happiness cannot be explained in words. It is boundless joy and nothing but ecstasy. The suffering, grief and pain that Nalini and the rest of the family endured for over three decades cannot be put in words,'' Nalini's mother S Padma told PTI. She said their family's faith in judiciary has again been strengthened manifold with the top court releasing Nalini and others. Nalini declined to comment on her release citing parole norms. ''I would love to say that truth has triumphed,'' Padma said. Nalini is Sriharan's (aka Murugan) wife and the couple has a daughter who lives in London.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Rajiv Gandhi
- Nalini Sriharan's
- Nalini
- The Supreme Court's
- Sriharan
- London
- Padma
ALSO READ
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC adjourns to Nov 11 hearing on Nalini's plea seeking premature release
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC orders release of convicts Nalini Sriharan, R P Ravichandran serving life sentence.
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC orders release of convicts Nalini, Ravichandran serving life sentence
Rajiv Gandhi assassination case: SC orders release of 3 other convicts besides Nalini, Ravichandran.
'Magizhichi' says Nalini's counsel on SC verdict