Left Menu

Nalini Sriharan's kin on cloud nine

The Supreme Courts order releasing six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts has overwhelmed Nalini Sriharans family, which said the long awaited freedom is nothing but ecstasy.The feeling of happiness cannot be explained in words. She said their familys faith in judiciary has again been strengthened manifold with the top court releasing Nalini and others.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 11-11-2022 16:16 IST | Created: 11-11-2022 16:16 IST
Nalini Sriharan's kin on cloud nine
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's order releasing six Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convicts has overwhelmed Nalini Sriharan's family, which said the long awaited freedom is nothing but ecstasy.

''The feeling of happiness cannot be explained in words. It is boundless joy and nothing but ecstasy. The suffering, grief and pain that Nalini and the rest of the family endured for over three decades cannot be put in words,'' Nalini's mother S Padma told PTI. She said their family's faith in judiciary has again been strengthened manifold with the top court releasing Nalini and others. Nalini declined to comment on her release citing parole norms. ''I would love to say that truth has triumphed,'' Padma said. Nalini is Sriharan's (aka Murugan) wife and the couple has a daughter who lives in London.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

Suzlon Energy Q2 profit at Rs 56 crore

 India
2
Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

Three entities offload FSN E-Commerce's shares worth Rs 491 crore

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S. migraine drug patent trial; CanSino's inhalable COVID-19 vaccines to be available in Tianjin from Nov 10 and more

Health News Roundup: Eli Lilly ordered to pay $176.5 million to Teva in U.S....

 Global
4
NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

NASA's Ingenuity helicopter gears up for another flight on Mars

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022