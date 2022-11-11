Vatican to investigate French cardinal who abused 14-year-old girl

The Vatican will open an investigation into French Cardinal Jean-Pierre Ricard, who earlier this week admitted to abusing a 14-year-old girl decades ago.

Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said on Friday a preliminary investigation would start once the most suitable person with the "necessary autonomy, impartiality and experience" was found to carry it out.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)