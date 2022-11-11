Wedding season: Hansika Motwani "finding funds" for "shaadi ka lehenga"

Wedding bells are ringing for actor Hansika Motwani as she is all set to marry her fiance Sohael Kathuriya. Hansika is currently busy shopping for the wedding and she even gave a glimpse of her shopping spree. She dropped a picture in which she can be seen looking into her handbag.

"Finding funds for my shaadi ka lehenga," Hansika captioned the post, leaving netizens in splits. "Hahhaha epic," a social media user commented.

"Crazy Hansu," another one wrote. Earlier this month, Hansika shared a string of images of her beau Sohael proposing to her in front of the Eiffel Tower .

"Now and Forever (black heart emoji)," Hansika captioned the post. Sohail commented, "I love you my life (red heart emoji)." For the occasion, Hansika wore a white dress and heels. Sohail opted for a white shirt under a black jacket and pants and wore white shoes.

If reports are to be believed, Hansika and Sohael have been best friends for a while. Sohael is a Mumbai-based entrepreneur.The couple will reportedly tie the knot in December 2022 in Rajasthan.(ANI)

