Actor Rozlyn Khan battling cancer, says it needs "courage to work with bald model"

Actor-model Rozlyn Khan has been diagnosed with cancer. On Friday, Rozlyn took to Instagram and informed her fans, followers and work associates that she will be undergoing chemotherapy for the next seven months.

"Cancer....Mushkil logon ki zindagi Aasaan nahi hoti ye kahin pada tha ... but now I know it's for people like me...god gives toughest battles to his strongest soldiers..This can be one chapter of my life, keeping faith n hope...Every setback makes me strong..this shall too...I have lovely people praying for me..jo hota hai achchey ke liye hota hai aur wo achcha mein hoon," she wrote, sharing a picture from hospital. Rozlyn said she experienced symptoms like "severe pain in neck and back."

"There were no signs except severe pain in neck n back and I mistook it for gymnastics pain n stress on my back ..anyways early detected. Dear brands I will be available for you to shoot with me on 2nd week of every month as I will have to go under chemotherapy for coming 7 months and need rest of one week after each chemotherapy.. you need courage to work with bald model ..,But now I Will live one day at a time...#onedayatatime #cancer #cancer #kokilabenambani #bald #nohair," she concluded. After learning about Rozlyn's health, fans and members from the film and television industry chimed in the comment section and expressed their concern.

"Get well soon.. You can make through this," a social media user commented. "Hey stay strong," another one wrote.

Rozlyn was last seen in Sameer Anjaan's song Aa Bhi Jaa, opposite Rajniesh Duggal. (ANI)

