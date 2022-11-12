Left Menu

Sanya Malhotra gets nostalgic as 'Ludo' turns 2

Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, on Saturday, shared a string of throwback pictures from the sets of the dark comedy crime film 'Ludo'.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 14:41 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 14:41 IST
Sanya Malhotra (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Bollywood actor Sanya Malhotra, on Saturday, celebrated two years of her dark comedy crime film 'Ludo'. Taking to Instagram, Sanya shared a string of throwback pictures on her stories which she captioned," #2YrsOfLudo."

In the first picture, Sanya shared a picture of her along with Aditya Roy Kapur from the film, while in the second one, she could be seen posing with the 'Malang' actor and director Anurag Basu, with the song 'Aabaad Barbaad' playing at the background. In other posts, she shared a funny selfie with Aditya and a dancing video in which she could be seen doing Kartik Aaryan's hook step from 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

Helmed by Anurag Basu 'Ludo' starred Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Fatima Sana Shaikh and Rohit Saraf in the lead roles and gathered massive responses from the audience. The film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix.

Meanwhile, Sanya was last seen in the mystery thriller film 'Hit: The First case' alongside Rajkummar Rao which failed to impress the audience at the box office. She will be next seen in the upcoming comedy film 'Kathal' which will also premiere on the OTT platform Netflix.

'Kathal' marks the actor's fourth digital release after 'Ludo', 'Pagglait' and 'Meenakshi Sundareshwar'. Apart from that, she also has director Meghna Gulzar's next period film 'Sam Bahadur' alongside Vicky Kaushal and Fatima Sana Shaikh. (ANI)

