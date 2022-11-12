Left Menu

Baby Yoda brings two major forces in world cinema together!

Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli come together to create an adorable animated short film based on Baby Yoda.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 17:52 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 17:52 IST
Baby Yoda in a still from 'The Mandalorian' (Image Source - Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Star Wars creator Lucasfilm and Studio Ghibli have come together for an iconic collaboration on an animated short film on Baby Yoda titled 'Zen - Grogu and Dust Bunnies'. According to a report by Variety, the film will be a hand-drawn animated short film in typical Ghibli style of filmmaking. It will feature the super cute alien child Grogu from Disney+ original series 'The Mandalorian', and anthropomorphized coal dust bunnies from Ghibli's magnum opus 'Spirited Away', which won the 2001 Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature Film'.

Studio Ghibli and Disney teased a poster of the project on their twitter handles respectively which features a hand-drawn figure of Grogu with two dust bunnies around it. The film shall feature music by 'The Mandalorian' composer Ludwig Goransson, who recently composed the score for Marvel's 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'.

While it's the first collaboration of Lucasfilm with Ghibli, it isn't the first time the studio has come together with an anime studio. For the 'Star Wars Visions: Anthology Series' released in 2020 on Disney+, Lucasfilm hired numerous Japanese anime studios, with creative freedom for narrative setting given to each of them within the Star Wars Universe, according to Variety. Coincidentally, the news of Studio Ghibli's collaboration comes soon after they opened a theme park devoted to director Hayao Miyazaki's iconic animated features, though these are only available for Japanese visitors yet. The director, who had earlier announced his retirement in 2013 came back for one more film 'How Do You Live', which is inspired by a 1937 Japanese novel by Yoshino Genzaburo.

'Grogu and Dust Bunnies' will be be available to watch on Disney+ from November 12. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

