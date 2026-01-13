Left Menu

Visa Crackdown: U.S. Revokes 100,000 Visas Amid Immigration Enforcement

In 2025, the U.S. revoked over 100,000 visas, including around 8,000 student visas, as part of an immigration crackdown under the Trump administration. The focus was on individuals involved in criminal activities, with enhanced screening of visa applicants to ensure national security.

The U.S. government has taken a hard stance on immigration, revoking more than 100,000 visas in 2025. This crackdown, facilitated by the Trump administration, aims to enhance national security and public safety by targeting foreign nationals with criminal records.

Among those affected are about 8,000 students and 2,500 individuals with specialized visas for work. A significant portion of these revocations stem from various criminal charges, such as assault and theft, highlighting the administration's continued efforts to address illegal and legal immigration issues.

The U.S. State Department has underscored the importance of its new continuous vetting program, which reviews visa applicants' backgrounds. The initiative signals a shift toward stricter immigration controls, including enhanced scrutiny of popular visa categories like H-1B, affecting applicants globally.

