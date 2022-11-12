Left Menu

Emmy-winning screenwriter Richard Eustis passes away at 86

Co-creator of the 1986 ABC sitcom 'Head of the Class' and Emmy-winning screenwriter Richard Eustis passed away on October 30 in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 86.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 21:55 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 21:55 IST
Emmy-winning screenwriter Richard Eustis passes away at 86
Head of the Class (Source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Co-creator of the 1986 ABC sitcom 'Head of the Class' and Emmy-winning screenwriter Richard Eustis passed away on October 30 in Thousand Oaks, California, at the age of 86. According to Variety, together with writer and director Michael Elias, Eustis made up one-half of the creative duo Eustis and Elias, which produced the high school sitcom, which had five seasons from 1986 to 1991. The program followed a group of talented high school students participating in the Individualized Honors Program at Millard Fillmore High School, a fictional high school in Manhattan played by Howard Hesseman.

Billy Connolly, who played Billy MacGregor, the character played by the actor who departed the show before its fifth season, took his position. In 1992, Connolly's efforts led to the network giving him a spin-off show called 'Billy,' which Eustis and Elias co-created and lasted for 13 episodes. As per a report by Variety, HBO Max, created by Amy Pocha and Seth Cohen, gave the original show a rebirth in 2021. Before HBO stated in December of the previous year that it would not be pushing forward with a second season, the reboot series ran for one ten-episode season on the streamer, releasing the full season at once on Nov. 4.

Eustis wrote episodes of various television programs, including "Scrubs," "Tall Hopes," "Eye to Eye," and others. Before teaming up with creative partner Elias, he began his career in television writing for performers Dean Martin and John Denver on variety shows. For "An Evening with John Denver" in 1975, Eustis received a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Variety, Music, or Comedy Special. In Vancouver, British Columbia, on November 21, 1935, Eustis was born. Before relocating to Los Angeles to begin his career in television, he previously worked as a journalist and was hailed as a football star in his youth.

According to Variety, Eustis is survived by his wife, Tiana, sons John and Ronald, daughter Madeleine, son-in-law Marcel Samek, grandson Julian Eustis Samek and granddaughters Colette Eustis Samek and Linh Eustis. His daughter-in-law, Oanh Ly, is also a television writer and producer. He is preceded in death by his eldest daughter Sandy Eustis, who was a script supervisor. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; California sues 3M, DuPont over toxic 'forever chemicals' and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
2
China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cuts quarantine time for inbound travellers

China eases Zero-COVID policy, removes curbs on international flights and cu...

 China
3
ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging air defences

ANALYSIS-North Korea’s other missiles: Salvaged debris shines light on aging...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022