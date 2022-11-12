Left Menu

Phoebe Robinson's 'Everything's Trash' cancelled after Season 1

Phoebe Robinson's comedy series 'Everything's Trash,' has been canceled at Freeform.

ANI | Updated: 12-11-2022 22:42 IST | Created: 12-11-2022 22:42 IST
Everything's Trash (Source: Twittter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Phoebe Robinson's comedy series 'Everything's Trash,' has been cancelled at Freeform. According to Variety, the show premiered on July 13 and ran for 10 episodes leading to the September 7, series finale.

Based on Robinson's 2018 book entitled 'Everything's Trash, But It's Okay,' the comedy followed 30-something famously outspoken podcaster Phoebe (Robinson), who is said to "make her mark on the culture while living a broke and pleasantly messy life in Brooklyn. She is then compelled to start her adulting adventure after her seemingly ideal older brother announces his candidacy for public office. " In season one the star cast was Nneka Okafor from 'NCIS: New Orleans,' Toccara Cash from 'Station 19,' Jordan Carlos from 'The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore,' and Moses Storm from 'Arrested Development.'

As per a report by Variety, Robinson collaborated with Jonathan Groff as an executive producer in addition to developing and writing the show. The Co-executive producers were Lauren Bans and Jose Acevedo. Along with Chioke Nassor, who also directed one episode, Laura Gutin co-executive produced. As producers, Carlos, Tom Ragazzo, and Karl Frankenfield were involved. As an associate producer, Thomas M Bolger was added to the project. Together with Tiny Reparations, Robinson's production firm, ABC Signature produced the series. With 'Cruel Summer' and 'Single Drunk Female' receiving orders for sophomore seasons, Freeform is now down to just five original scripted shows. Other shows include 'The Watchful Eye,' 'Grown-ish,' 'Good Trouble,' both of which will return for their fifth seasons, and others. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

