Ryan Gosling's 'The Fall Guy' adds Hannah Waddingham

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling-led The Fall Guy.According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by David Leitch of Bullet Train fame.

PTI | Los Angeles | Updated: 13-11-2022 12:16 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 12:13 IST
Hannah Waddingham Image Credit: Wikipedia
''Ted Lasso'' star Hannah Waddingham has joined the cast of Ryan Gosling-led ''The Fall Guy''.

According to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter, the Universal film is inspired by the classic 1980s series of the same name and will be directed by David Leitch of ''Bullet Train'' fame. Waddingham, who won an Emmy for performance in Apple TV+ show ''Ted Lasso'', joins the film's cast which also includes Emily Blunt, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Stephanie Hsu and Winston Duke.

Drew Pearce, who worked with Leitch on Universal's ''Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw'', has penned the script for the movie. The story focuses on a battered and past-his-prime stuntman (Gosling) who finds himself back on a movie with the star for whom he doubled long ago and who replaced him. The wrinkle, however, is that the star has gone missing.

Waddingham will play the producer of the stunt-packed movie which is now in trouble.

Leitch will produce the project along with Kelly McCormick through their 87North shingle. Gosling will produce along with Guymon Casady of Entertainment 360.

The film recently started production in Australia and will release in theatres on March 1, 2024.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

