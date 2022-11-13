Left Menu

Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' raises Rs 5.45 crore in first two days

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 13-11-2022 16:31 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 16:31 IST
Sooraj Barjatya's 'Uunchai' raises Rs 5.45 crore in first two days
  • Country:
  • India

Filmmaker Sooraj Barjatya's directorial ''Uunchai'' has earned Rs 5.45 crore in net box office collection in the first two days of its release, the makers announced on Sunday.

Produced by Barjatya's family banner Rajshri, the film centres on four friends in their twilight years, played by Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani and Danny Denzongpa.

In a statement, the makers said the film raised Rs 1.81 crore on its opening day on Friday, followed by Rs 3.64 crore on Saturday.

''Uunchai'' also stars Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Nafisa Ali Sodhi in pivotal roles.

The film, which finished its principal shooting earlier this year, was extensively shot in Nepal, Delhi, Mumbai, Agra, Lucknow and Kanpur. ''Uunchai'' marks Sooraj Barjatya's return to the big screen seven years after his romantic drama ''Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', starring Salman Khan and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules; German health minister warns of winter COVID wave as states plan easing and more

Health News Roundup: China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVI...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syria; China shortens quarantines as it eases some of its COVID rules and more

Health News Roundup: Poor access to safe water fuels cholera outbreak in Syr...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Steiner; NBA-Miami Heat arena to drop FTX name after bankruptcy filing and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Magnussen's stunning pole is soup for Stei...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds at Florida launchpad; COP27: Israel harnessing DNA of bygone wild crops to enhance food supply and more

Science News Roundup: NASA's new moon rocket tested by hurricane-force winds...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022