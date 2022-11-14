Mike Flanagan to finally start his dream project - Stephen King’s The Dark Tower series

Mike Flanagan has given one after one superhit miniseries to the audience. Recently, his horror mystery thriller sequel, The Midnight Club has once again awestruck the spectators and has broken a record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode, with 21 in total.

According to Guinness World Record, the first episode which premiered at New York Comic Con hours before the premiere scared the pants off an unprepared audience. Fans are happy to learn that he is coming soon with more content. This time he has expressed interest in fulfilling his dream by adapting Stephen King's The Dark Tower series.

The Dark Tower series received its first feature film adaptation in 2017 starring Idris Elba in the lead. Due to the poor review, and an underwhelming box office performance, the planning for the sequel of the show was canceled.

For years, genre filmmaker Mike Flanagan has been saying that his dream project is The Dark Tower saga. Back in 2020, he said, "The Dark Tower is forever going to be the story I wish I could tell." Just last month, he told us that he and his producing partner Trevor Macy are "going to keep pushing to try and make (The Dark Tower) happen until someone stops them."

In a recent interview with IGN, he again calls it his dream project and says he is so eager to work on Stephen King's The Dark Tower series. He feels the series has its gravity. Then he goes on saying that if he can do the project, it will be a "bigger honor" to him and that nothing would make him happier than working on the film. Here are the exact words Flanagan said:

"Nothing would be a bigger honor or make me happier in my career than to be able to work on that. What it would look like, it would look like the books. No disrespect to the film or other people's approaches with adaptation, but when I saw the movie it's like, 'They're starting in this whole other place?' The first (image in his adaptation), it would be a black screen and the words 'The man in black fled across the desert and the gunslinger followed' would come up in silence. You'd hear the wind and we'd gradually fade up to this Lawrence of Arabia-esque landscape with a silhouette in the distance, just making his way across the hardpan. We would build it out from there, in order, until the end.

It would just be a question of taking the more fantastic elements that might be harder to connect to, especially where it gets pretty meta at the midpoint and grounding it. Just pulling it in. But otherwise, the characters are who they are, the arc is what it is. The way not to do The Dark Tower is to try to turn it into something else. To try to make it Star Wars or make it Lord of the Rings. It's what it is, what it is is perfect, it's just as exciting as all of those things and just as immersive. It's a story about a tiny group of people, all the odds in the whole world are against them, and they come together. As long as it's that, it'll be fine, and there won't be a dry in the house. Is it a series? Is it a franchise of feature films? I don't know. It's all of those things, it's none of them. It would be my Everest to do that, but nothing would make me happier, and God I hope there's a chance. I really do."

Mike Flanagan's The Midnight Club is streaming now on Netflix! Stay tuned to get more updates on the miniseries! The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor, and Midnight Mass are the first three sequels of the horror series.

Stay tuned to get updates on more miniseries!

Also Read: Russian Doll Season 3 renewal hinted several times earlier! Is the dark-comedy show on cards?