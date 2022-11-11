Russian Doll Season 3 renewal hinted several times earlier! Is the dark-comedy show on cards?

Will there be Russian Doll Season 3? As of now, Netflix hasn't announced anything about it but it doesn't mean the series cannot come ahead in the future.

"I know there has to be space left open for something beyond my limited imagination in this moment to know if that is still where the series begins, middles, and ends," series star and co-creator Natasha Lyonne told THR back in 2019. "Maybe it's only two seasons. Maybe it's four seasons. Right now, it feels quite clearly that it is those three."

Speaking to Radio Times, Lyonne's co-creator Leslye Headland told, "We initially pitched it as three seasons. We came in with it as like, 'Here's the idea for season one, here's the idea for season two, here's the idea for season three'. So, I could definitely see us going back to one of those ideas."

Russian Doll is an Emmy-Award-nominated dark-comedy series created by Natasha Lyonne, Amy Poehler, and Leslye Headland. The show debuted on Netflix in February 2019 and was a super hit with critically acclaimed. Later the series bagged a total of thirteen Emmy Awards nominees, winning a total of three for Production Design, Contemporary Costumes, and Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series.

In the second season, Nadia and Alan argue over the broken timeline, and they return to the subway. Horse, in an MTA uniform, directs them into the tunnels and towards her train. They board the train and find it full of her friends on their way to Ruth's wake, saying it is April 30.

Alan forces Nadia off the train, saying that they need to take the baby back and fix the time. While walking through the tunnel, they are hit by an approaching train and they "wake up" separated. In the void, Alan sees his grandmother as an MTA worker, and the two briefly talk before she urges him to move on.

Nadia, carrying the baby, must abandon the bag of gold coins. She continues through a door into her void where she meets her mother, Nora. She decides to hand the baby (herself) back over to her mother and set the timeline right again, leaving the train with a smile. Nadia then heads over to Maxine's apartment and joins Alan at Ruth's wake.

The makers have wrapped the story perfectly so it's hard to say Russian Doll Season 3 is on cards. Though there are not much cliffhangers left for Russian Doll Season 3, but the series will take place in the future if it happens as we saw Nadia come to know about her mother and grandmother at different times in Season 2. Or there could be a new plot.

Taking to Variety about the potential Season 3 of Russian Doll, Lyonne said, "It feels like there's an idea cooking for Season 3. And it would be really fun if it was one of those shows where, five years later, it's like, 'No, wait a second! I think we've got another idea for a few episodes.' I would love to see that for 'Russian Doll.' 'Oh, wait, I think we've got an idea of our original movie now. It's been 20 years later.' I don't think I'll ever be done with this show. It depends a lot about appetite and reception."

We have to wait till an official announcement is made! We will keep tracking the Russian Doll franchise and update you accordingly. Stay tuned to Devdiscourse!

Also Read: The Curse of Oak Island Season 10: Laginas may decode top 10 Portuguese connections