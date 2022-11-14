Bigg Boss 16: VJ Andy calls MC stan 'badtameez', check out how rapper irked him

Rapper MC Stan, who is currently locked inside the 'Bigg Boss' house, has been making headlines for all the wrong reasons. The latest episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' saw MC making nasty comments against his fellow contestant Priyanka Choudhary.

The duo fought over a lighter, as Bigg Boss refuses to send more cigarettes because several housemates smoked a cigarette outside the smoking area and bathroom. MC was heard saying that girls don't smoke a cigarette and Priyanka is inspiring her fans to smoke. MC's comment irked Priyanka and she started arguing with MC. Priyanka said "chal chal" to the rapper. Priyanka's "chal chal" comment did not go down well with MC. In response, he made derogatory remakrs against Priyanka.

"Aur chal chal mat bol, meko nahi aana hai meri hain girlfriend bahar ( next time don't say 'chal chal' as I am not interested in going anywhere with you. I already have a girlfriend outside)," MC said. After seeing MC's behaviour, former Bigg Boss contestant Andy Kumar took to Twitter and called out the rapper.

"#MCStan me itni misogyny bari hui hai! Mute toh tumme kartain hain-jhoota paltu dogala badtameez admi!Chal ka matlab patli gali se nikal le. #PriyankaChaharChoudhary ne 2 min bhi waste kia tum pe bohut hai!What nasty mind," Andy tweeted. 'Bigg Boss 7' winner Gauahar Khan, too, slammed MC.

"Bacche kaise paida honge , gande chale karne ke liye bula rahi ...... sooooooooooo low in language. Sad ! Even women ok with hearing this from a man about another woman ! Sad," she tweeted. Many netizens agreed with Andy and Gauahar's opinions and called MC Stan 'cheap'. (ANI)

