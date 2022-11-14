Left Menu

Aamir Khan decides to take break from acting post 'Laal Singh Chaddha' debacle

On Monday, Aamir Khan appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year.

ANI | Updated: 14-11-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 14-11-2022 22:29 IST
Aamir Khan (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Superstar Aamir Khan has decided to take a break from acting. On Monday, Aamir appeared at an event in Delhi, where he talked about his career and revealed he is stepping back from acting for a year and half.

Several videos and pictures from the event went viral. In one of the clips, Aamir disclosed that he was supposed to do a film called Champions. However, now he wouldn't be acting in the film but would be involved in its making. "When I am doing a film as an actor, I get so lost in that that nothing else happens in my life. I was supposed to do a film after Laal Singh Chaddha called Champions. It's a wonderful script, a beautiful story, and it's a very heartwarming and lovely film. But I feel that I want to take a break, be with my family, with my mom, my kids."

Aamir emphasised that this is perhaps the first break he is taking from acting in his 35-year-career. "I feel I have been working for 35 years and I have single-mindedly been focused on my work. I feel that it's not fair to people who are close to me. This is the time I feel I have to take some time off to be with them, and actually experience life in a different way. I am looking forward to the next year, year-and-a-half in which I am not working as an actor," he added.

Aamir's revelation about taking a break from acting comes months after his film 'Laal Singh Chaddha' failed at the box office. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

