Left Menu

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames.. The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.

Reuters | Updated: 15-11-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 02:03 IST
Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames..

The left side of former “The Tonight Show” host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged. Leno confirmed the news to Variety, saying in a statement, “I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire. I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The website Deadline confirmed the gasoline fire. He had been scheduled to attend a Las Vegas financial conference on Sunday, but plans were canceled following his burn injuries, which were not shared publicly at the time.

Leno, 72, was one of America’s most-watched late night TV hosts, attracting around 4.8 million viewers to his five nights-a-week show. In 2009, he left the show and was replaced by Conan O' Brien. Since leaving "The Tonight Show," Leno began his own CNBC series called "Jay Leno's Garage" in 2015 and started hosting the "You Bet Your Life" revival in 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
3
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns after Fulham win; Cricket-Australia's Warner considers test retirement after next year's Ashes and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Man United's Fernandes voices World Cup concerns...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022