Left Menu

'Mama' Alia Bhatt shares first photo since daughter's birth

Alia Bhatt enjoying her newfound spirit of motherhood through a cup of coffee. On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt shared the first picture after baby girl's birth. Alia and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 11:59 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 11:59 IST
'Mama' Alia Bhatt shares first photo since daughter's birth
Alia Bhatt (Image Source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Alia Bhatt who welcomed her daughter last week has taken to Instagram to share her first post since she became a mum. The actor shared a photo of her new coffee cup that bore the words 'Mama'.

Alia's daughter was born on November 6. She dropped a blurred picture of herself holding a 'Mama' mug and captioned the post "it me."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck95EPIKpiq/? Fans have reacted to the post. One fan called her 'Mama bhatt,' while another dropped the comment, "Praying for beautiful journey ahead."

The 'Brahmastra' couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed a baby girl around 12:05 pm on November 6. Announncing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia has been frequently showering her fans with cute pictures from her preggers diary throughout her pregnancy. The power couple announced their pregnancy in June this year. The 'Brahmastra' couple tied their knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

Just after two months after their marriage, the couple treated their fans with such a big surprise. On the work front, Alia was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part 1- Shiva' which gathered massive responses from the audience.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles. She will be next seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
2
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022