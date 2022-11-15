Post her MS diagnosis, Christina Applegate makes first public appearance

Emmy-winning actress Christina Applegate made a public appearance on Monday, her first since she disclosed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. As reported by Variety, the 'Friends' star attended her Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony this year. She was set to receive the honour in 2020, but the ceremony got postponed owing to restrictions posed due to the pandemic.

She was initially honoured by her co-stars of the sitcom 'Married... with Children' Katey Sagal and David Faustino. Sagal got emotional upon telling Applegate that she is "not alone". Other attendees of her Walk of Fame ceremony included "Dead to Me" co-star Linda Cardellini and creator Liz Feldman.

https://mobile.twitter.com/1capplegate/status/1592374789569552384 Variety reported that the 'Jesse' actress took the stage, assisted by Sagal and couldn't hold back her tears as she spoke about her daughter. She expressed immense gratitude for her unwavering support to her all through her diagnosis.

"The most important person in this world is my daughter," Applegate said. "You are so much more than even you know. You are so beautiful and kind and smart and interesting. I'm blessed every day that I get to wake up and take you to school...thank you for standing by me through all of this" she added. In an interview with Variety, Applegate revealed that she had to use a wheelchair to reach the set while filming the final season of her TV series 'Dead To Me'.

"I got diagnosed while we were working," Applegate said. "I had to call everybody and be like, 'I have multiple sclerosis guys'". This is Christina's first public appearance in over a year.

She had teased her public appearances by taking to twitter and sharing a picture of different canes she was considering using on the red carpets. https://twitter.com/1capplegate/status/1585669557024264192

"This will be my first time out since diagnosed with MS," Applegate wrote on Twitter. "Walking sticks are now part of my new normal." Talking about her work, the third season of her TV show 'Dead To Me' shall premiere on Netflix on November 17. (ANI)

