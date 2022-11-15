Left Menu

Woman dies of suffocation at overcrowded temple in MP's Bhind

PTI | Bhind | Updated: 15-11-2022 18:49 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 18:25 IST
Woman dies of suffocation at overcrowded temple in MP's Bhind
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 55-year-old woman died due to overcrowding at a temple in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind district on Tuesday afternoon, said a senior official.

The incident occurred at Dadraua Hanuman Mandir, where a large number of people had gathered to hear sermons of a saint, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri.

Chambal zone's Additional Director General (ADG) Rajesh Chawla said two women devotees fell unconscious due to suffocation resulting out of overcrowding in front of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and some people ran over them. One of the women, aged 55, died in the incident, while the second woman was injured and admitted to Mehgaon sub-health centre for treatment, he said.

Another police official said about a dozen other devotees sustained minor injuries in the incident.

The deceased woman's son, Ram Bansal, alleged no arrangements of doctors were made in the temple premises where such a big event had been organised.

He said his mother fell down and other people ran over her.

Bansal alleged no medical help was provided to his mother for about an hour, leading to her death.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through space

NASA's tiny lunar probe arrives at the Moon after 4-month journey through sp...

 Global
2
OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

OPEC cuts oil demand growth forecast again as economic challenges mount

Global
3
Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory virus season?

Influenza and COVID-19: What’s in store for the fall/winter respiratory viru...

 United States
4
FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

FEATURE- As world population hits 8 billion, China frets over too few babies

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022