Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter launches fund in brother's memory

Following the demise of singer Aaron Carter, his brother Nick Carter announced he has launched a fund where people can donate for the cause of children's mental health. Taking to his Instagram story, the Backstreet Boys singer shared an emotional note expressing gratitude to his fans for their immense support through this period of grief.

"Very grateful for the outpour of love and support for my brother," the Backstreet Boys singer wrote in his Instagram story. Further in the story, Nick announced that he is opening a dedicated fund for an organization named 'On Our Sleeves', which he said is 'an important children's mental health organization helping families across America', ending the story with a heart emoji and a donation link.

Upon opening the link, the donation page of the organization reveals a humble message which reads, "Thank you for choosing to celebrate the impact of the life of Aaron Carter with a gift of hope. By honouring Aaron, you help Nick, Angel, and their family's commitment of helping others." Known for his song 'Aaron's Party (Come Get It)', Aaron Carter unfortunately passed away, aged 34.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, no cause of death was unveiled. However, a spokesperson from the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed of a 'suspicious death' which occurred at Carter's home. A mournful Nick Carter subsequently took to Instagram to share numerous pictures of him and Aaron from their childhood.

"My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed. Sometimes we want to blame someone or something for a loss, but the truth is that addiction and mental illness is the real villain here" he wrote. Nick was last seen as a contestant in the fourth season of 'The Masked Singer'. (ANI)

