Left Menu

Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa celebrate first wedding anniversary with an adorable video

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Tuesday.

ANI | Updated: 15-11-2022 23:04 IST | Created: 15-11-2022 23:04 IST
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa celebrate first wedding anniversary with an adorable video
Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa (Image source: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, on Tuesday, celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a video, which he captioned, "Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love. "

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ck-EWQ4gxdv/ In the video, the 'Trapped' actor attached some adorable pictures and videos with his wife Patralekha.

Soon after Rajkummar dropped the video, fans and friends swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Actor Neha Dhupia commented," happy anniversary u guys .... Love and more love."

"Happy anniversary to both of you, lots of blessings and happiness," a fan commented. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh.

Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa's debut Bollywood film 'Citylights' in 2014.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in a crime thriller film 'Monica O My Darling' alongside Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix and gathered positive responses from the audience.

He will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming sports drama film 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor. Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from that, he also has the director duo Raj and DK's 'Guns and Gulaabs'. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

NASA and SpaceX prep for next resupply mission to space station

 Global
2
China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

China seeks to carve out greater share of the global arms market

 Global
3
US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1.4 million as fines

US orders Air India to pay USD 121.5 million as passenger refunds and USD 1....

 United States
4
India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

India's population growth slows as world reaches 8 billion

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022