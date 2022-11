Entertainment News Roundup: Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards; Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts and more

Following is a summary of current entertainment news briefs.

Beyonce leads Grammy nominees with 9, ahead of Kendrick Lamar and Adele

Pop superstar Beyonce led the field of musicians nominated for Grammy awards on Tuesday, setting up a showdown with Adele, Harry Styles and others for the top prize of album of the year. Beyonce landed nine nominations for the highest honors in music. That brought her career total to 88, tying her with husband Jay-Z as the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Singer Roberta Flack can no longer sing after ALS diagnosis

Grammy-winning musician Roberta Flack, whose hits include "Killing Me Softly with His Song," has been diagnosed with ALS, also known as Lou Gehrig's disease, and can no longer sing, her representatives said on Monday. Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, a progressive disease, "has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak," a statement from her publicists said. "But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon."

Showing off songs and sequins, Museum of Broadway opens in New York

Right on Times Square in the heart of New York's theater district, a new Museum of Broadway is designed to take fans behind the curtain of some of its biggest musicals. Rooms in the museum on 45th Street, which opens on Tuesday, use music, videos, glittering costumes and walk-through sets to tell the history of how the theater district came to be. It also covers groundbreaking shows from "West Side Story" to "Cats," with details on who does what behind the scenes.

Taylor Swift wins most prizes at MTV Europe Music Awards

Taylor Swift walked away with four prizes at MTV's Europe Music Awards on Sunday, including best video for her 10-minute "All Too Well". Double-award winners included Nicki Minaj for best song and best hip-hop, and the French DJ and record producer David Guetta won the best electronic award and best collaboration.

Factbox-Key nominations for the 2023 Grammy Awards

Nominations for the music industry's Grammy Awards were announced during a livestreamed program at the Grammy Museum on Tuesday. The following is a list of nominations in key categories.

Beyonce ties Jay-Z as most nominated artists in Grammy history

Pop icon Beyonce on Tuesday received the most 2023 Grammy nominations with nine in total, putting her into a tie with her husband, rapper Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists of all time. Beyonce and Jay-Z both have 88 nominations in total for the peer-voted music awards. Jay-Z received five 2023 nominations for contributions to Renaissance and DJ Khaled's song, "God Did."

Adele returns to Las Vegas for delayed concerts

Music star Adele begins her Las Vegas residence on Friday, 10 months after she cancelled the shows at the last minute citing COVID-19 delays. The British singer-songwriter faced online backlash in January for the announcement's short notice as some fans were already travelling to Nevada for the concerts, called "Weekends with Adele".

Comedian Jay Leno suffers burns in car fire in his L.A. garage

Comedian Jay Leno was taken to Grossman Burn Center after his face was burned in his Los Angeles garage when one of his cars burst into flames. The left side of former "The Tonight Show" host's face was burned, but Leno's eye and ear were not severely damaged.

Siebel Newsom, wife of California governor, accuses Harvey Weinstein of rape

Jennifer Siebel Newsom, a documentary filmmaker and the wife of California's governor, testified on Monday that former film producer Harvey Weinstein raped her in 2005 when she was trying to build a career as a producer and actor. On the witness stand in Los Angeles Superior Court, Siebel Newsom said she met Weinstein, now 70, at the Toronto Film Festival when she was 31 and had acted in some small film and TV roles.

