'Jahan-E-Khusrau' to celebrate Sufi music, arts

Singers Javed Ali and Nooran Sisters will be among the artists celebrating Sufi music and arts at the ''Jahan-E-Khusrau'' festival, starting from November 19 at Albert Hall in Jaipur.

Organised by Rumi Foundation and Rajasthan Tourism Board, the Jahan-E-Khusrau festival will feature storytelling and poetry through an eclectic line-up of Sufi performances.

The two-day event will commence with 'Moomal - Rooh-e-Registaan', a ballet composed and directed by Muzaffar Ali. It will be performed by Shivani Verma as 'Moomal' and Avenav Mukherjee as 'Rana' along with dastango Askari Naqvi and a group of Kathak dancers. The first day will also witness 'Naara-e-Mastana', a Sufi composition by Javed Ali.

''When art transcends everything that limits man, takes poetry into divine realms, makes music a way to the soul and dances a way of sacred expression of the body, it is Jahan e Khusrau. Each year reinventing itself, each time rejuvenating its dedicated audience,'' Ali told PTI.

Another dance ballet designed by Ali, 'Huma - the celestial bird', with Neha Singh Mishra and a group of Kathak dancers will open the evening on November 20. The festival will conclude with 'Sada-e-Sufi' performance by famous Sufi singing duo Nooran Sisters.

