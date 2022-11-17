Left Menu

Taylor Swift resale ticket prices soar past $28,000 amid fan frenzy

Ticket resellers were trying to fetch as much as $28,000 per ticket on Wednesday for Taylor Swift's upcoming U.S. stadium tour as fans flocked online for a second day looking to score seats to see the "Anti-Hero" singer live. Presales began on Tuesday and brought millions of people to the Ticketmaster website, causing periodic outages and long online wait times.

Ticket resellers were trying to fetch as much as $28,000 per ticket on Wednesday for Taylor Swift's upcoming U.S. stadium tour as fans flocked online for a second day looking to score seats to see the "Anti-Hero" singer live.

Presales began on Tuesday and brought millions of people to the Ticketmaster website, causing periodic outages and long online wait times. Ticketmaster, owned by Live Nation Entertainment said the sale had prompted "unprecedented demand" that caused delays and that it worked quickly to resolve them.

"The Eras Tour" is Swift's first since 2018, and it is not unusual for websites to encounter problems for hot shows or products such as collectible sneakers or video game consoles. A new round of Swift ticket presales, for Capital One credit card holders, proceeded on Wednesday with fewer complaints on social media. Some fans said wait times stretched past three hours in online queues, and many left empty-handed when ticket allotments sold out.

Over on resale sites, some buyers were trying to cash in on the fervor. Asking prices on StubHub for an April show in Tampa, Florida, ranged from $338 to $28,350 apiece. Swift released her latest album, the pop record "Midnights," in October. She has promised hits from albums spanning her career on the "Eras" tour. The U.S. tour is scheduled to start in March and end in August.

Additional tickets are scheduled to be made available to the general public on Friday.

